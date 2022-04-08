ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Lockdown lifted at Neenah High School

whby.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lockdown has been lifted at Neenah High School. In an email to parents,...

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Middle and High School students stop school bus from crashing

Fourteen middle and high school students worked together to stop their school bus from crashing after they noticed their driver was suffering a medical event. According to WCHS, the Topsham Police Department reported that the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when two students noticed their school bus driver was being more and more incapacitated. Two […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WSMV

Gladeville Middle and Elementary schools on ‘soft lockdown’

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Schools administration placed two schools on a “soft lockdown” on Monday due to a police search. Police are searching for an unidentified man involved in a Metro investigation. The search is near Gladeville Middle and Elementary schools, and so the administration placed the schools on lockdown from 11:15 a.m to 12:45 p.m.
GLADEVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Neenah, WI
Government
Neenah, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police say the two people found dead in a home Tuesday were both shot to death -- one by their own hand. Police identified the victims as 24-year-old Alicia Hoffman and 19-year-old Anthony Vance. An autopsy and crime scene evidence shows Hoffman died from a gunshot wound and Vance died from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.
KAUKAUNA, WI
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neenah High School#Highschool
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
WFAA

Royse City High School put on lockdown after students caught firing airsoft guns

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Royse City High School was put on lockdown Friday morning after several students were seen firing airsoft pellet guns at other students, police said. No one was injured in the incident, and students were facing "serious ramifications for their actions by the school district and possible criminal charges," according to a police news release from Friday morning.
ROYSE CITY, TX
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Gunshot victim near Eisenhower High School in Yakima forces schools into lockdown

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers are at the scene of Eisenhower High School in Yakima, where a gunshot victim was located outside of Zaepfel Stadium. Reports of shots fired near the stadium came in around 3:00 p.m. with early indications being that the incident occurred in the parking lot. This discovery effectively forced nearby schools (Eisenhower High, Whitney Elementary, and...
YAKIMA, WA
WBAY Green Bay

BBB NEENAH WINS STATE

Hannah LaMarch was drugged and raped at 16. After months feeling shame and guilt, she reported her rapist to police. Today she's helping others by sharing her experiences, and as a Marine who plans to become a lawyer. Updated: 17 hours ago. The bar is known in Luxemburg as a...
LUXEMBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy