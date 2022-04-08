Pyatt Waterworks boil order lifted

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order on the following street until further notice:. 900 East Fayette Avenue to Oakridge Street on both sides of the street. The Effingham Water Department thanks you for your cooperation in this matter.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District battled a 35-acre brush fire south of Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon. As of 2:45 p.m., Buena Vista Police Department said the fire is contained. First responders will remain in the area to monitor any potential hot spots. The pre-evacuation orders have been lifted. The fire […]
COATESVILLE — Pennsylvania American Water announced that at 8:30 a.m. the mandatory boil water advisory for customers in its Coatesville water system had been lifted. Customers were notified on March 12, 2022 that the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced lower-than-normal chlorine residuals in the plant. As a result, a boil water advisory was issued for customers in the affected area. PAW is pleased to report that the issue has been resolved.
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A precautionary boil order advisory was issued Friday for a Southeast Missouri water district, officials said. The advisory for the Ripley County Public Water Supply Dist. #2 in Doniphan is in place until further notice for the area between T Highway, east to B Highway.
ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
DIXON, Mo. — Thursday, April 8, Pulaski County Deputies were called to do a wellness check of multiple neglected dogs. When deputies arrived at the home on Halt Drive in Dixon, which is just off Highway 28, they found 11 dogs in urgent need of veterinary attention, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. The […]
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The boil water advisory has been lifted for Pennsylvania American Water customers in Chester and Lancaster counties. A rock water treatment plant near Coatesville experienced lower than normal chlorine levels and caused the advisory on Sunday, according to officials.
The advisory affected 14,500 customers.
The boil water advisory was lifted on Monday.
County commissioners have temporarily lifted a cease and desist order against a landfill near Easton. They voted Wednesday to hold the cease and desist order against the Flat Land Excavating landfill, 31358 227th St., in abeyance for 30 days provided the landfill is operated within the confines of a special use permit.
TENNYSON, Ind. (WEHT) — A boil advisory issued last Thursday has been lifted for residents in Tennyson, Indiana. The specific area that was under effect covered customers on State Road 68 and all customers North of State Road 68. This also covers the Yellowbanks Area. Water officials say bacteriological samples have been collected from representative […]
On Thursday, March 17, 2022, a temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the area of the West Prien Lake Road widening project. The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight (8) hours. The shut off is necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and Travis County leaders announced Wednesday all COVID-19 emergency rules and orders have been lifted. This means masking in most City facilities will now be optional, with a few exceptions such as the airport, clinical settings, and jails, according to a press release. Orders regarding masking on public school grounds and signage requirements for businesses are no longer in effect, either.
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A prescribed burn turned wildfire in Santa Rosa County is 90% contained after windy conditions grew it to nearly 200 acres this past weekend. Residents forced to evacuate are now back home and left wondering why the burn was approved in such conditions. “I really don’t think it was a good […]
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday morning at Arvest Bank West. According to a press release from the police department, at approximately 10:38 a.m. a suspect entered the building and robbed the bank. The suspect then fled on foot and was not […]
