ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pyatt Waterworks boil order lifted

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil order notice for Pyatt...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Boil Order Issued For Part Of Effingham

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order on the following street until further notice:. 900 East Fayette Avenue to Oakridge Street on both sides of the street. The Effingham Water Department thanks you for your cooperation in this matter.
EFFINGHAM, IL
KXRM

Brush fire near Buena Vista, pre-evacuations orders lifted

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District battled a 35-acre brush fire south of Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon. As of 2:45 p.m., Buena Vista Police Department said the fire is contained. First responders will remain in the area to monitor any potential hot spots. The pre-evacuation orders have been lifted. The fire […]
BUENA VISTA, CO
Daily Local News

Boil water advisory lifted for Coatesville area residents

COATESVILLE — Pennsylvania American Water announced that at 8:30 a.m. the mandatory boil water advisory for customers in its Coatesville water system had been lifted. Customers were notified on March 12, 2022 that the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced lower-than-normal chlorine residuals in the plant. As a result, a boil water advisory was issued for customers in the affected area. PAW is pleased to report that the issue has been resolved.
COATESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#Pyatt Waterworks
Kait 8

Boil order advisory issued for water district

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A precautionary boil order advisory was issued Friday for a Southeast Missouri water district, officials said. The advisory for the Ripley County Public Water Supply Dist. #2 in Doniphan is in place until further notice for the area between T Highway, east to B Highway.
DONIPHAN, MO
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Philly

Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Pennsylvania American Water Customers In Chester, Lancaster Counties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The boil water advisory has been lifted for Pennsylvania American Water customers in Chester and Lancaster counties. A rock water treatment plant near Coatesville experienced lower than normal chlorine levels and caused the advisory on Sunday, according to officials. The advisory affected 14,500 customers. The boil water advisory was lifted on Monday.
CHESTER, PA
Leavenworth Times

County temporarily lifts cease and desist order

County commissioners have temporarily lifted a cease and desist order against a landfill near Easton. They voted Wednesday to hold the cease and desist order against the Flat Land Excavating landfill, 31358 227th St., in abeyance for 30 days provided the landfill is operated within the confines of a special use permit.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory lifted in Tennyson

TENNYSON, Ind. (WEHT) — A boil advisory issued last Thursday has been lifted for residents in Tennyson, Indiana. The specific area that was under effect covered customers on State Road 68 and all customers North of State Road 68. This also covers the Yellowbanks Area. Water officials say bacteriological samples have been collected from representative […]
TENNYSON, IN
KATC News

Parts of Lake Charles to lose water on Thursday; boil order to follow

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, a temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the area of the West Prien Lake Road widening project. The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight (8) hours. The shut off is necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS Austin

Austin-Travis County lifting all COVID-19 emergency orders

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and Travis County leaders announced Wednesday all COVID-19 emergency rules and orders have been lifted. This means masking in most City facilities will now be optional, with a few exceptions such as the airport, clinical settings, and jails, according to a press release. Orders regarding masking on public school grounds and signage requirements for businesses are no longer in effect, either.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy