Animal groups push for suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert in Maryland after drugs found in late Medina Spirit's system

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
Horse trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 90 days in Kentucky, California and New York after he was accused of drug violations in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Now, animal groups are pushing the Maryland Racing Commission to do the same.

The 147 th running of the Preakness Stakes, held at Pimlico in Baltimore, will take place on May 21 this year.

Baffert, currently, is banned from competing in two-thirds of the Triple Crown - the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Medina Spirit won the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified after the horse had corticosteroid betamethasone in his system.

According to the Associated Press, attorneys for Baffert have argued that the betamethasone in Medina Spirit’s system came from a topical ointment, rather than an injection, which is banned. Racing officials have said no matter the source, betamethasone is not allowed on race day.

Medina Spirit, who finished third in the 2021 Preakness Stakes, collapsed and died following a workout in December 2021, from what was deemed a heart attack.

“The Maryland Racing Commission should take dutiful action against notorious trainer Bob Baffert to protect the betting public, the integrity of horse racing, and most importantly the horses themselves,” said Marty Irby, senior vice-president at the Center for a Humane Economy and executive director at Animal Wellness Action. “It was shameful to see Medina Spirit paraded around at the 2021 Preakness after testing positive for betamethasone at the Derby, and we will not tolerate business as usual in Baltimore this year.”

According to state animal groups, the Maryland Racing Commission has not issued any formal statement conveying action against Baffert as California and New York have, and the public isn’t generally aware of the custom of reciprocity.

Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
