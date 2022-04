When I went off to Engineering school at Penn State in the 60’s, half (500) of my freshmen engineering classmates flunked out because they didn’t know what it took to be an engineer. The joke was that they were in pre-business. In a very real sense, it was our “first rodeo” and we didn’t know what we were getting into. That was an expensive way to fail.

