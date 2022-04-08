ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Man dead after crashing into pole in St. George

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after he crashed into a power pole in St. George Friday morning.

Police say they received reports of a single-vehicle crash around 9:51 a.m. at 3000 East Horseman Park Drive. It was reported that a Hyundai car had crashed into a power pole and the driver of the car was unconscious and not breathing.

When police arrived on the scene they found the Hyundai on fire. They were able to remove the man from the car and performed life-saving efforts. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the car was traveling southbound on 3000 East at an “extremely high rate of speed” before it swerved and struck the base of the power pole.

The crash is still under investigation.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.

