If you talk to any of the old-timers around Bozeman, they'll tell you that "Bozeman ain't what it used to be." For many newer residents, the way things are now is considered normal, but Bozeman has seen a lot of change in the last 20 years. I lived in Bozeman in the early 2000s after graduating high school. Back then, Bozeman was a very affordable place to live. My grandfather owned a house on N. 15th near Bozeman High School. He purchased it for well under $100,000. Now, it's valued at around $800,000.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO