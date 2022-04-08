Buchheit named Calhoun dean

Cynthia Buchheit is the new dean of Business and Computer Information Systems, Calhoun Community College interim President Jimmy Hodges announced Friday.

Bucheit, who has been serving as interim dean since Oct. 1, has been with the college for 11 years. The Gadsden native brings over 25 years of higher education to this role. She has taught on the secondary and collegiate levels.

Buckeit holds a master’s degree in Business and Computer Education and a bachelor’s in Computer Education from the University of North Alabama. She also doubled majored at Gadsden State Community College earning an associates degrees in Applied Science in Office Administration and General Education.

She resides in Huntsville with her husband, Gary Buchheit.

