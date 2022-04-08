ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Buchheit named Calhoun dean

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyHYj_0f3lSN8600

Cynthia Buchheit is the new dean of Business and Computer Information Systems, Calhoun Community College interim President Jimmy Hodges announced Friday.

Bucheit, who has been serving as interim dean since Oct. 1, has been with the college for 11 years. The Gadsden native brings over 25 years of higher education to this role. She has taught on the secondary and collegiate levels.

Buckeit holds a master’s degree in Business and Computer Education and a bachelor’s in Computer Education from the University of North Alabama. She also doubled majored at Gadsden State Community College earning an associates degrees in Applied Science in Office Administration and General Education.

She resides in Huntsville with her husband, Gary Buchheit.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oak Ridger

Local residents named to Sewanee Dean's List

The following local students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of the South for the Fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee's Dean's List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale, according to a news release.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WOWO News

Deborah Garrison named vice chancellor and dean of IU Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press release) – Deborah Garrison has been selected to serve as the inaugural vice chancellor and dean of Indiana University Fort Wayne. Her appointment is effective July 1, 2022, subject to formal approval by the IU Board of Trustees at its April meeting. Garrison currently serves...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Gadsden, AL
Education
City
Gadsden, AL
Local
Alabama Education
The Decatur Daily

Parker named principal at East Lawrence High

MOULTON — A familiar face to Lawrence County education was approved as the new East Lawrence High School principal last week despite one Lawrence County school board member saying the appointment was too soon. Gaylon Parker, 56, will begin his duties as the school’s new principal on May 2...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
227
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy