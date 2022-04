FORT LAUDERDALE (CBS Miami) – Two people accused of pickpocketing almost two dozen cellphones from Tortuga Music Festival attendees appeared before a judge Monday. Wilson Ruzzi and Piter Janpol face 22 counts of grand theft. The judge ordered $1,000 bond for each count. Also arrested was Yesica Castellano. Wilson Ruzzi, Yesica Castellano and Piter Janpol. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) Janpol lives in Orlando, while Ruzzi has an address in Miami-Dade. Both claimed they had no one available to bail them out. Hours after their court appearance, Det. Ali Adamson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department revealed more of how the three allegedly pulled off their...

