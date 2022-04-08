ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Pratt House Museum Set To Open For The Season

By Submitted article
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
FULTON – The John Wells Pratt House Museum will open for the season on Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. The new exhibits this year are themes displaying “People and Industry” and “Churches in Fulton.” Visitors can guess (or one...

