Pratt House Museum Set To Open For The Season

Designing a tablescape for any formal dinner is your opportunity to create a welcoming and festive atmosphere for your guests, but setting the table for Passover also requires the inclusion of essential ceremonial elements. During the 15 steps of the Seder, guests eat six specific foods representing parts of the Jewish Exodus story—roasted egg, bitter herb, lettuce, shank bone, parsley, and a mix of apples, nuts, and spices—served from a divided platter, as well as matzoh and wine (all in addition to the main course itself). Make sure your meal runs smoothly with these table-setting tips from Liz Curtis of Table and Teaspoon.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO