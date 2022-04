The Botetourt Beekeepers Association Scholarship was established in January 2019 to encourage youth to explore and support apiculture in our community. Two recipients of a $500 scholarship will be selected. Recipients of the scholarship must: be residents of Botetourt County; enrolled in Botetourt County Public Schools, a private school or an approved homeschool program during the award year; have experience keeping honey bees for a minimum of nine months within the previous three years; and submit a completed application along with the required essay responses by April 1st. The chosen winners will be awarded in May. For more information, please visit the Botetourt Beekeepers Association’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BotetourtBees/.

