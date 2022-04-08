See what movie catches your eye to see this weekend

With This Is Us rapidly approaching its endpoint—the series finale is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 24—fans are clamoring to know whether we’ll someday get to revisit the Pearson family down the road in a feature-length reunion. After all, with everything from Downton Abbey to Sex and the City getting together for more stories on the big screen once their runs on the small screen ended, is it really outside the realm of possibility that we’ll one day catch up with Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the Big Three, and the rest of the This Is Us gang long after the show’s sixth and last episode? We think not! As proof, here’s everything we know so far about a This Is Us movie.

