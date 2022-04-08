See what movie catches your eye to see this weekend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur movie critic Patrick Beatty says this is a week of ‘Bayhem’ because a brand new Michael Bay film is showing this weekend. Watch the video to hear what he had to say. Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González. Genre: Action, Crime, Drama. Rated:...

www.abc4.com

GQMagazine

‘I Don’t See What the Issue Is’: Nicolas Cage Talks Marvel Movies

Nicolas Cage has, in the past, found himself in the right place at the wrong time—never more so than with superhero movies. Decades before they dominated the box office, Cage was tapped to play Superman in a Tim Burton adaptation called Superman Lives, in which Cage envisioned the Man of Steel as a loner and an outsider (paging Emo Batman). That project never saw the light of day. He then returned to the comic book world as the title character in 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, right before the Marvel wave hit big. These were a middling success—they made bank, were panned by critics, and are mostly remembered because Cage plays a skeleton who is on fire.
MOVIES
Parade

Will We See the Pearsons on a Big Screen? What We Know About a Possible This Is Us Movie

With This Is Us rapidly approaching its endpoint—the series finale is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 24—fans are clamoring to know whether we’ll someday get to revisit the Pearson family down the road in a feature-length reunion. After all, with everything from Downton Abbey to Sex and the City getting together for more stories on the big screen once their runs on the small screen ended, is it really outside the realm of possibility that we’ll one day catch up with Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the Big Three, and the rest of the This Is Us gang long after the show’s sixth and last episode? We think not! As proof, here’s everything we know so far about a This Is Us movie.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Simu Liu: Ethan Hawke’s ‘Moon Knight’ Character Needs to ‘Fire His Mandarin Teacher’

Click here to read the full article. The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be slipping on its Mandarin. MCU star Simu Liu, who led “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” took to social media to criticize the pronunciation in Disney+ series “Moon Knight.” The star of the upcoming “Barbie” film tweeted, “Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher” after the latest episode included Ethan Hawke’s character Arthur speaking Mandarin to one of his cult followers, played by Miriam Nyarko. (See the tweet below.) Liu’s Twitter followers agreed, with one fan commenting, “YES. EXACTLY. @MarvelStudios what happened here? What is this??...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
