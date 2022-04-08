See what movie catches your eye to see this weekend

Nicolas Cage has, in the past, found himself in the right place at the wrong time—never more so than with superhero movies. Decades before they dominated the box office, Cage was tapped to play Superman in a Tim Burton adaptation called Superman Lives, in which Cage envisioned the Man of Steel as a loner and an outsider (paging Emo Batman). That project never saw the light of day. He then returned to the comic book world as the title character in 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, right before the Marvel wave hit big. These were a middling success—they made bank, were panned by critics, and are mostly remembered because Cage plays a skeleton who is on fire.
