ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Reginald F. Lewis Museum to open memorial on the history of lynching

By Jamie Costello
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkjAN_0f3lRumW00

Often times the grimmest parts of our history are the most important ones to remember and learn from.

This morning, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen highlighted a museum exhibit with that exact idea in mind.

"We have to shine a light on our past, the good, the bad, and the ugly," said Van Hollen.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American Heritage will open a permanent memorial on the history of lynching in Maryland. That memorial is due in part to funding Senator Van Hollen pushed for in the senate.

The senator was also joined by the executive director of the museum and talked about the importance of this memorial.

"We are excited to begin to think about what a an exhibition and memorial can look like as we honor those who are known, but frankly, those who are unknown, as well," said Terri Lee Freeman.

The museum has not said when the memorial will open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

National Museum of American History Opens “Discovery and Revelation”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will open “Discovery and Revelation: Religion, Science, and Making Sense of Things” on March 18. The exhibition, presented in a chronological and thematic manner, explores the complex and ever-shifting relationship between science and religion that has been the subject of philosophizing and debate for centuries. Visitors to the […] The post National Museum of American History Opens “Discovery and Revelation” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MUSEUMS
SFGate

Great Falls Tribune archives stored at History Museum

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Elevator doors open up to the top floor of the History Museum in Great Falls, where overflow and large items not on display are stored, and an entire corner of the room was filled with recently acquired filing cabinets. Executive Director Kristi Scott opens...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton’s hub of history: Depreciation Lands Museum prepares for Opening Day

What now is Hampton, believe it or not, once was in Connecticut. That changed by decree of England’s King Charles II back in late the 1600s, and the geographic curiosity represents one of the fascinating facets of history you’re bound to learn at the Depreciation Lands Museum. Rather...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Hollen
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy