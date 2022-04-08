Reginald F. Lewis Museum to open memorial on the history of lynching

Often times the grimmest parts of our history are the most important ones to remember and learn from.

This morning, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen highlighted a museum exhibit with that exact idea in mind.

"We have to shine a light on our past, the good, the bad, and the ugly," said Van Hollen.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American Heritage will open a permanent memorial on the history of lynching in Maryland. That memorial is due in part to funding Senator Van Hollen pushed for in the senate.

The senator was also joined by the executive director of the museum and talked about the importance of this memorial.

"We are excited to begin to think about what a an exhibition and memorial can look like as we honor those who are known, but frankly, those who are unknown, as well," said Terri Lee Freeman.

The museum has not said when the memorial will open to the public.