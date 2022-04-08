FIRST CAREER FAIR FOCUSED ON EARLY LEARNING/CHILD CARE JOBS

HARTFORD, CONN (April 8, 2022) – Today, Mayor Luke Bronin joined over a dozen early learning and child care providers to promote the City’s first-ever Early Learning Career Fair. The career fair, held on Saturday, April 9th from 11 AM to 1 PM, will feature over 20 different early learning programs and organizations who are looking to fill over 50 jobs.

Job opportunities range from substitute teachers, assistant teachers, and lead classroom teachers to cooks, lifeguards, and more. Many positions will offer on-the-job training and open up further career opportunities down the road. Qualifications range from a high school diploma to a teacher’s certification. Job-seekers will have the ability to talk with multiple recruiters, review childcare providers in the Hartford area, and apply on-the-spot for open positions.

“This is a great opportunity to find new career opportunities doing work that makes a huge difference for children and families in our community,” said Mayor Bronin. “We’re blessed to have so many terrific organizations supporting young children in Hartford, but they need more people to help do that vital work — so that kids get a strong foundation early, and so that families have access to affordable, quality child care. I want to thank our Department of Families, Youth, Children and Recreation team as well as all the providers that will join us tomorrow.”

“Participating in this fair is critical for us because we want to serve as many of Hartford’s children as we possibly can, and give them that solid foundation that early childhood experiences provide them, and as well, we want to support our families and their ability to get back to work, to be gainfully employed, and to know that they have a reliable source of child care,” said Karen Lott, Executive Director for the Women’s League Child Development Center during the press event.

The City’s Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation coordinated with dozens of early learning and childcare organizations to organize this career fair in order to help address the urgent needs of staff shortages in the early learning industry.

City Hall will also hold a Resume Writing workshop on Saturday, from 10:30 AM to 1 PM.