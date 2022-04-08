ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FIRST CAREER FAIR FOCUSED ON EARLY LEARNING/CHILD CARE JOBS

Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford, Connecticut
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, CONN (April 8, 2022) – Today, Mayor Luke Bronin joined over a dozen early learning and child care providers to promote the City’s first-ever Early Learning Career Fair. The career fair, held on Saturday, April 9th from 11 AM to 1 PM, will feature over 20 different early learning programs and organizations who are looking to fill over 50 jobs.

Job opportunities range from substitute teachers, assistant teachers, and lead classroom teachers to cooks, lifeguards, and more. Many positions will offer on-the-job training and open up further career opportunities down the road. Qualifications range from a high school diploma to a teacher’s certification. Job-seekers will have the ability to talk with multiple recruiters, review childcare providers in the Hartford area, and apply on-the-spot for open positions.

“This is a great opportunity to find new career opportunities doing work that makes a huge difference for children and families in our community,” said Mayor Bronin. “We’re blessed to have so many terrific organizations supporting young children in Hartford, but they need more people to help do that vital work — so that kids get a strong foundation early, and so that families have access to affordable, quality child care. I want to thank our Department of Families, Youth, Children and Recreation team as well as all the providers that will join us tomorrow.”

“Participating in this fair is critical for us because we want to serve as many of Hartford’s children as we possibly can, and give them that solid foundation that early childhood experiences provide them, and as well, we want to support our families and their ability to get back to work, to be gainfully employed, and to know that they have a reliable source of child care,” said Karen Lott, Executive Director for the Women’s League Child Development Center during the press event.

The City’s Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation coordinated with dozens of early learning and childcare organizations to organize this career fair in order to help address the urgent needs of staff shortages in the early learning industry.

City Hall will also hold a Resume Writing workshop on Saturday, from 10:30 AM to 1 PM.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Interested in a public service career at $18 and up? This job fair is for you

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A job fair this week will feature 20 employers and almost 1,0000 available jobs. Mountain Area Workforce Development is hosting an Excellence in Public Service Job Fair 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Virginia Boone Building, 761 Boylston Highway in Fletcher. This will be the first regional public sector hiring event hosted by the agency's board.
FLETCHER, NC
Trentonian

Evesham to hold Job Fair and Career Expo on April 3

EVESHAM – Job seekers and local businesses looking for potential new employees should mark their calendars for Sunday, April 3. That’s the day Evesham Township will hold its upcoming Job Fair and Career Expo. Better yet, this event is open to all adults and all students, including those...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Romesentinel.com

Career fair, Thursday, at SUNY Poly

MARCY — SUNY Polytechnic Institute will host a Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Wildcat Fieldhouse at 100 Seymour Road. Students, alumni, and other job seekers are invited to join more than 60 employers. Local, state and national employers will be on-hand to meet with students, alumni and members of the community to discuss current and upcoming job opportunities and internships. The 2022 SUNY Poly Career Fair is open to the public.
MARCY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Career Fair

More than 150 Levy County students took part in the Levy Career Fair, held last week in partnership with CareerSource CLM, the School Board of Levy County, College of Central Florida and Mid-FL Regional Manufacturers Association. During the expo, students rotated into three distinct sessions:. Career Fair – where students...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
WJTV 12

Employability Career Fair to be held at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Employability Career Fair will be held at the Thad Cochran Center at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Wednesday, April 20. The event will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The job and career fair will be for local college students with disabilities. More than 30 employers are […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOV 9

Central Sisters Program holds first-ever career fair

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — It was the first-ever career fair for the Central Sisters Program, hosted by Marshall County Schools. The fair was designed to help female students of all ages get a better idea of just how many career paths are out there. "It's really fun," 5th Grader...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WIFR

Jefferson High School students attend their first career fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Jefferson High School get lessons in life today, during a career fair with various businesses and community leaders. As many industries struggle to fill open positions, many are looking to teenagers to help fill those gaps. That makes today’s career fair at Jefferson High School so important as businesses look to find a clear path to the future.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Job Opportunities#Early Learning
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Job Opportunities to Explore at Women's Job Fair

A women focused virtual job fair is a free event happening April 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is presented by the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations with the Working Solutions Job Center. Job seekers can explore non traditional career opportunities for women. There are instant interviews and...
JOBS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF ready to energize your job search with a new career fair

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s no secret that we’re not even close to fixing the problem of skyrocketing gas prices. And with people looking for domestic ways to meet our energy needs, we’re helping you connect with the companies that are working toward the solution. Our Ohio Valley Energy Job Fair next week will bring […]
WHEELING, WV
WNCT

ECU Communications Job Fair showcases career paths for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — 9OYS attended East Carolina University’s Department of Communications Job Fair on Tuesday to help answer students’ questions about taking that leap into the career field, and how it’s really just about making that first step. 9OYS Producer Daniel Roberts and Digital Reporter...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KEDM

ULM Career Center hosts full-time job and internship fair

The University of Louisiana Monroe’s Career Center presents the Full-time Job and Internship Fair Wednesday, March 24, from noon to 3 p.m. in The Hangar on the second floor of the Student Union Building. The fair will include around 25 employers recruiting students for potential full-time and internship positions....
MONROE, LA
KSNT News

USD-437 school district vote results come in

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results are in for a community vote from the Auburn-Washburn school district regarding the construction of a new pool or middle school on Tuesday. The vote, which was conducted entirely through mail, asked residents how money from USD-437’s General Obligation Bonds should be used: either to build a new middle school […]
AUBURN, KS
Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut

20
Followers
87
Post
95
Views
ABOUT

Hartford is the capital city of the U.S. state of Connecticut. It was the seat of Hartford County until Connecticut disbanded county government in 1960. It is the core city in the Greater Hartford metropolitan area. Census estimates since the 2010 United States Census have indicated that Hartford is the fourth-largest city in Connecticut, behind the coastal cities of Bridgeport, New Haven, and Stamford.

Comments / 0

Community Policy