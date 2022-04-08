ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallam County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
Salina Post

NWS issues red flag warnings across the state for Sunday

Red flag warnings for grassland fire danger have been issued across the state of Kansas for Sunday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, during the warning period, according to the National Weather Service. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and the western and central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONGER WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 050 AND 063 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 050 and 063. * WIND...Southwest to south-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buena Vista, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014 AND 022 The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 014 and 022. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Child Abduction Emergency issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler The following message is transmitted at the request of the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK THE PAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR EMILEE REAGAN, WHITE, FEMALE, 2 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 2 FEET 6 INCHES, WEIGHT 40 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH PINK AND YELLOW WORDS ON THE FRONT, ORANGE AND PINK TIE-DYE PANTS, ORANGE AND BLUE NEW BALANCE SHOES. THE PAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR RYLEE REAGAN, WHITE, FEMALE, 7 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 4 FEET 4 INCHES, WEIGHT 94 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES, AND LAST SEEN WEARING LIGHT COLORED TIE-DYE SWEATSHIRT, BLUE JEANS, GRAY HEY DUDE SHOES WITH LEOPARD PRINT. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR LOGAN DANIEL REAGAN, WHITE, MALE, 28 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 6 FEET 1 INCH, WEIGHT 250 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, HAZEL EYES, IN CONNECTION WITH THIS ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A SILVER, 2007, TOYOTA TUNDRA, EXTENDED CAB WITH A TEXAS, LICENSE PLATE NUMBER OF UNKNOWN. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN PAMPA, TX. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THESE CHILDREN TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE PAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8 0 6 6 6 9 5 7 0 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS PAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8 0 6 6 6 9 5 7 0 0.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Medina, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Medina; Zavala RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TODAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO HONDO TO EAGLE PASS DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT .This afternoon...a dryline will move to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a cold front to arrive in the evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasing winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde and Edwards Counties where extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
MAVERICK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Harper; Sumner RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 091...092...093 AND 098 * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, and Pawnee counties. * WIND...South winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon RH values falling into the 15 to 25 percent range. * TEMPERATURE...Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s approaching 80 degrees * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Palo Duro Canyon FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...In Texas...Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 3 to 5. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are possible starting around Noon on Monday and then ending around 9 PM Monday evening.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM THURSDAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO EAGLE PASS .A dryline will advance eastward during Thursday to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a weak pacific cold front that evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasing winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde County. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS AND SOUTHERN EDWARDS PLATEAU The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday .The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions across the local area Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 017, 018, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Smith RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TIMING...Friday Noon through 9 PM. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 038, 050, 052, 053, 054, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

