ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansford County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Hansford, Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce EXTREME FIRE DANGER CONTINUES RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce and Boone. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Smith RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TIMING...Friday Noon through 9 PM. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Butler, Elk, Greenwood, Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Butler; Elk; Greenwood; Kingman; Sedgwick RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069...070...082...083 AND 094 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hansford County, TX
County
Ochiltree County, TX
City
Lipscomb, TX
County
Lipscomb County, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
State
Oklahoma State
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Marion; McPherson; Rice RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 047...050 051...052 AND 053 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Okmulgee, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Okmulgee; Tulsa; Washington RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR WASHINGTON TULSA...AND OKMULGEE COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oklahoma, Washington, Tulsa and Okmulgee counties. * WIND...South to southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. * TEMPERATURE...Highs in the mid and upper 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that near-critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch which is no longer in effect. * TIMING...Noon through 7pm Wednesday * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 70s to mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands Elevated Fire Weather Conditions over Southwest New Mexico this afternoon .An approaching Pacific trough will move in from the west today. Very dry air will spread across the region on strong westerly winds ahead of this system. Single-digit relative humidity is expected across the lowlands this afternoon, along with breezy to windy conditions. In addition, high temperatures this afternoon will be about ten degrees above normal. This area will also be in the Extreme class of fire danger due to dry fuels. All these elements will make for elevated to critical fire weather conditions across the lowlands of southwest New Mexico this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND WARM TEMPERATURES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111, across the lowlands of southwest New Mexico. * WIND...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Will be across the lowlands of southwestern New Mexico, to include the Bootheel and southwest deserts. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Noble RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR dry... warm and windy conditions FOR northern Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Noon through 9 pm Sunday. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONGER WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 050 AND 063 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 050 and 063. * WIND...Southwest to south-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent; King; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...Through 8 PM CDT this evening. * Wind...southwest 25 to 35 mph becoming northwest to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph later this afternoon. * Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 151.Fire weather zone 152. * TIMING...Through this evening and again Tuesday. * WINDS...Southwest to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...On Tuesday falling to 15 to 25 percent with locally lower values * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON .A Pacific storm system will move into the area Sunday and Monday, bringing strong southwesterly winds to the fire zones this afternoon. Very dry conditions on Sunday will allow critical fire conditions to develop. A strong surface front from the west will bring a sudden shift in winds from southwest to west-northwest in the early evening hours. Higher humidities on Monday should preclude the area from critical fire conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112 and 113, southwestern and south-central New Mexico. Also included are far west Texas fire weather zones 055 and 056. * WIND...West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...will be over the lowland zones of New Mexico. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, NORTHERN PERMIAN BASIN, WESTERN LOW ROLLING PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains and Chaves Plains. * TIMING...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...3 or near critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM THURSDAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO EAGLE PASS .Dry air with relative humidity values below 20 percent will continue to remain in place today with moderate south- southeasterly sustained winds of around 15 to 20 mph across portions of the Rio Grande and southern Edwards Plateau. For tonight, the low relative humidity values gradually recover while wind speeds subside to around 5 to 15 mph. A dryline will advance eastward during Thursday to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a weak pacific cold front that evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasings winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde County. To the east of the dryline, relative humidity values expected to be much higher. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS * WINDS...For Today in the Red Flag Warning, South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. For Thursday within the Fire Weather Watch, West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For Today in the Red Flag Warning, 10 to 20 percent. For Thursday within the Fire Weather Watch, 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy