A Lebanon man allegedly attacked a hotel employee and had planned to sexually assault her before he was stopped and detained by another hotel guest. Jesse Thomas Flanary, 33, has been charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping and third-degree assault. Flanary, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is being held in the Laclede County Jail with bond denied, according to court records. According to the probable cause statement filed with the court, the Lebanon Police Department received a report on March 12 that a man was seen hitting an employee at a motel on Elm Street. The suspect tried to run away but was stopped and held by a motel guest until police could arrive. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 20 DAYS AGO