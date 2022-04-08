CHEVY NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Alex Bowman Press Conference Transcript

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – COULD YOU HAVE DONE ANYTHING DIFFERENTLY? “I could have tried to hit him harder. That might have been what I needed to do. William did a good job of executing up front on the restart there. I was able to get to him because he made a mistake off of four taking the white flag and I thought, ‘OK, this is my chance.’ My car didn’t fire off real fast, but kind of gave me the opportunity to get to him. I got to him and kind of rooted him up a little bit and then he came back down and just brake-checked me pretty good at the two-thirds as he should. I’m not mad about that. He should do that and that just killed my momentum off of two and gapped me by two car lengths almost into the final corner. I was too far back to get to him at that point, so I just hate being that close. It was a solid run for our car today. Our Mustang was solid, especially on the long haul. We just didn’t fire off as fast as we needed to and it kind of came down to that at the end.”

MARTINSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO