ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MDA to launch technical assistance program

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JAqz_0f3lPzGZ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) currently is accepting applications for Virtual Quad grants from qualified teams developing new products or services in energy and agriculture technologies.

Teams are eligible for a maximum award of $25,000 each in the form of a voucher that may be used to receive technical assistance from a research university in Mississippi. MDA will award a total of $100,000 in the Entrepreneurs Technical Assistance Program, which is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy – State Energy Program. Teams receiving an ETAP grant will be paired with a relevant research university to solve specific technical challenges posed by the applicants. Teams will have up to nine months to complete their respective proposed tasks.

Salvation Army needs assistance to replenish food pantry

The goal of V-Quad is to build an innovative, virtual incubator network to support Mississippi entrepreneurs launching businesses focused on energy- and agriculture-related technologies. V-Quad is a public-private partnership that connects Mississippi’s research universities, industry, government and non-profits in a cohesive, tech-based entrepreneurial network.

The project also includes a consortium with MDA, Innovate Mississippi, the Institutions of Higher Learning and the four research universities: Mississippi State University, University of Mississippi, University of Southern Mississippi and Jackson State University.

The competition is open to teams of high school and college students, university or community college faculty, for-profit businesses, non-profit organizations, public-sector employees or any combination of individuals from these entities.

Examples of eligible projects include the use of clean energy and energy-efficient products and services, agricultural products and services, as well as robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, unmanned aerial and terrestrial vehicles and genomics applied within the energy and agriculture sectors.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $6.7M from HUD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WLUC

Financial assistance program helps homeowners affected by pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are a homeowner that has been affected by the pandemic, there may be financial aid available for you. It’s no secret the pandemic has impacted us in many ways, including our money. However, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) is offering some...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Industry
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. Homeowner Assistance Program Accepting Applications Now

The federally funded New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund program established through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery has launched and is accepting applications. The program provides aid to eligible residents of New Hampshire who are struggling to pay their mortgage, property taxes, utility bills, and other housing...
HEALTH SERVICES
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mda#Research Universities#Research University#Technical Assistance#State Energy Program#Etap#Salvation Army#Innovate Mississippi#University Of Mississippi
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WJTV 12

Mississippi has 2 billionaires, see who they are

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest man for murder after confrontation over $5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday, April 1. Police said Jaquanus Harvey McGee was arrested just before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in connection to the shooting death of Wendell Knowles, 40. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Knowles was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy