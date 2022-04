Investigators have identified a possible source for the February fire that torched the historic clubhouse of Oakland Hills in Michigan. Earlier in the day on February 17, maintenance workers were using a propane torch as part of a water-proofing method along one of the clubhouse walls, all part of a renovation to the club’s patio area. Thanks to surveillance footage found on a server in the club’s basement, investigators have pinpointed the fire in that wall as the suspected primary source of the fire. Footage showed workers attempting to put out a fire with a garden hose that day prior to the clubhouse being engulfed.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO