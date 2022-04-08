ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Says Anti-AEW Online Community Is Made Up Of “Army Of Bots”

By PWMania.com Staff
Cover picture for the articleAEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today and made some interesting claims about the anti-AEW online community. Khan says an independent study has found that much of the anti-AEW fans online are not real, adding that they are an army of bots. “An independent study has confirmed that...

