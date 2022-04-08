Tony Khan Says Anti-AEW Online Community Is Made Up Of “Army Of Bots”

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Johnny Gargano talked about his current life as a new dad and his future in the wrestling business:. “My options are 100% open. And I watch everything, honestly. You can watch my YouTube video, I watch – me and Candice were watching AEW laying in the hospital room. We were watching NXT laying in the hospital room. We were watching Elimination Chamber laying in the hospital room. I literally watch everything. I’m a wrestling fan at the end of the day, and I enjoy good wrestling. I really enjoy watching my friends be successful. That makes me very, very happy. I don’t know really where I fit in right now in the wrestling landscape. But I also feel like the wrestling landscape changes not on a monthly, but a weekly basis. Especially in this current time period. You know never know what’s going to happen next. It’s one of the things where a new company could pop up, this person’s going to be in charge, or this person’s going to do this, or this person’s going to do that, or AEW’s doing this, or ROH is doing this, NXT is doing this. It literally changes on a weekly basis.”

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO