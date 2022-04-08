ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Fairbairn Joins Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport in USF Juniors

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Powerhouse racing team Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport today announced its expansion into the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires and the signing of 17-year-old rising talent Jeremy Fairbairn. Fairbairn will pilot the #87 City Moves/Ayrton Lighting/GearSource.com entry in his first full season of open-wheel competition. Formed in a merger...

