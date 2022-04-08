ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU’s Jackson-Davis, Thompson sign NIL deal to promote Turnstone

By Aaron Organ
 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball standouts Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson have signed NIL deals with Hoosiers for Good , and they’ll promote Fort Wayne’s Turnstone as part of the agreement.

Hoosiers for Good, which connects charities and student athletes “to help Indiana communities thrive,” signed a class of 14 Indiana University athletes. Each athlete “will use their platform and influence to raise awareness” for Indiana charity partners.

Athletes will make in-person appearances and social media posts for the charities, Hoosiers for Good said.

“From the outset, we have been intentional in identifying student athletes who have a platform and the ambition to positively impact communities in Indiana through charitable participation,” said Hoosiers For Good Executive Director Tyler Harris. “We believe this first class of Hoosiers For Good student athletes, and all subsequent classes, will drive real value for our charitable partners.”

IU’s Woodson to headline 49th annual BBBS Gourmet Dinner

It’s not immediately known how Jackson-Davis and Thompson will raise awareness for Turnstone, which supports people with disabilities and their families. Turnstone spokeswoman Stasha Carrasquillo said it was “very excited and honored to be involved, particularly with the athletes we were paired with.”

In Jackson-Davis, Turnstone scores Indiana University’s most well-known student-athlete, having led the Hoosiers to the NCAA tournament this past season. He’s spending the off-season testing NBA waters.

While Jackson-Davis was Indiana’s most prolific scorer last season, front court mate Thompson was perhaps its most consistent. He’s considering a return to the Hoosiers next year.

“I’m excited to partner with Stop the Violence Indianapolis and Turnstone as a Hoosiers For Good athlete,” said IU men’s basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. “I am truly blessed to raise awareness for these causes that empower people throughout Indiana.”

Jackson-Davis and Thompson will also promote Stop the Violence Indianapolis, which works for social change in Indianapolis.

Hoosiers for Good also signed IU athletes from the women’s basketball program, football, women’s volleyball, softball, women’s swimming and diving, and women’s soccer.

