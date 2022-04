I recently had an outpatient procedure done at Excela Health Norwin. I was extremely impressed by the service I received. The nurse who completed my intake information and procedure setup was very professional and personable, explaining what to expect and making sure I was comfortable. The anesthesiologist took her time in verifying my history and explaining what her role would be. The doctor explained the procedure and asked if I had any questions. He did this in a manner that made me comfortable and confident.

