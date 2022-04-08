ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Car collides with Broken Arrow store, debris injures two children

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Y5Z6_0f3lOi2j00
Car collides with Broken Arrow thrift store. Two children were hit by debris but everyone involved is expected to be OK.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating after a PT Cruiser collided with a Broken Arrow store, causing debris to hit two children.

The car went through the front wall and window of the HOW foundation thrift store, near East 91st and South Aspen.

BAPD say the driver was not injured but two children were treated for minor injuries from flying debris but not taken to the hospital.

Officers are still working to learn what caused the elderly woman to lose control of her car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnnik_0f3lOi2j00
Two children were hit by debris but everyone involved is expected to be OK.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Two dead and two injured after car hits tree in Coventry

Two men died and two others were seriously injured when a car hit a tree in Coventry. West Midlands Police was called to Burns Road, near the junction with Longfellow Road and Walsgrave Road, at 05:20 GMT. The driver and a passenger, both aged 18, were found in a critical...
ACCIDENTS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Says 18-Year-Old Was Run Over And Killed After Police Towed His Car

An 18-year-old man was hit and killed over the weekend and his family has lots of questions. Jose Polanco was two blocks away from home when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation. Jose's aunt said Jose was like her son. He has only lived in Tulsa for about a year, and she can't believe he's gone so young. Maria Polanco said 18-year-old Jose Polanco moved to the US from Guatemala in search of a better life.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Broken Arrow, OK
Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Two accused of robbing Avon store, injuring clerk

Livingston County, N.Y. — An Avon man and Brighton man are facing charges, accused of robbing a Lakeville Road business and injuring a clerk. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies responded for an alarm at the store around 3:30 p.m. Monday. They say a man approached the counter and hit the clerk in the face while stealing an item. He then took off on foot. The clerk was treated for a facial cut.
AVON, NY
5 On Your Side

9 people injured when car, MetroLink train collide in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Nine people were injured when a car and MetroLink train collided late Sunday afternoon near the Washington Park station, authorities said. Washington Park Fire Department Assistant Chief Ronnie Harris said two of the people who were injured — the driver of the car and a passenger on the train — were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The other injuries were minor.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
WIBW

Two people seriously injured in car-semi crash in Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were seriously injured early Monday in a car-semitrailer collision in Sedgwick County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:15 a.m. Monday on US-54 highway, just east of 183rd Street West. The location was on the east side of Goddard. According to the Kansas...
GODDARD, KS
CBS Pittsburgh

School Bus, Vehicle Collide; No Students Injured

By: KDKA-TV News Staff McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — A school bus and a vehicle have collided in Washington County. Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV confirmed the crash took place at the intersection of Laurel Hill Road and Robinson Run Road just after 3 p.m., according to Washington County 911. (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA) The bus driver suffered a minor injury, but no other injuries were reported, and nobody was taken to a hospital. No other information was immediately available. Refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story for new information as it becomes available.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Thrift Store#Accident#Arrow#Cox Media Group
WBTV

Three injured after car, LYNX train collide Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident involving a car and a LYNX train left three people injured Monday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported the car was coming out of the parking lot at 4500 Old Pineville Road, which is next to train tracks, when the wreck happened. Police reported the driver tried to go around the railroad track’s crossing while the crossing arms were down.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTUL

Broken Arrow police cancel Silver Alert after man found safe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for 65-year-old Wayne Edward Violet, who was last seen Sunday afternoon. Officers say his family last had contact with him via telephone around 9 p.m., when he told them he was lost in the Sapulpa area. Wayne is diagnosed...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Z107.3

4-Year-Old Dies, Two Other Children Injured In Houlton Fire

The Maine Department of Public Safety says the state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 4-year old boy and sent two other children to the hospital this morning. On Thursday, police identified the deceased boy as Tiami Pinkham. The Office of the...
HOULTON, ME
KTUL

Friends and community support Broken Arrow family killed in fire

Broken Arrow, Okla. (KTUL) — The community and other organizations are coming together after a mother and two children died in a mobile home fire Saturday morning. “That family they’re a bunch of fighters every single one of them,” said Hector Villalvazo, a friend of the family.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Broken Arrow firefighters to knock on doors for Smoke Detector Blitz

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Fire Department will continue its semi-annual Smoke Detector Blitz Saturday to try to keep residents safe during a fire. Firefighters from BA Station #4 will go to homes in the Camino Villa neighborhood to try to install or fix as many smoke detectors as possible.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured when car and pickup collide on East Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on March 24, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., near Butte City, in Butte County, Idaho. A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 39 year old male from Caldwell, Idaho, was following a 1999 Ford F250 pickup driven by a 70 year old male from Arco, Idaho. The vehicles were westbound on US 20-26 near milepost 251, just west of Butte City. The Chevrolet drove into the rear of the Ford. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The road was blocked for approximately five hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
BUTTE CITY, ID
KRMG

TPD responds to two armed robberies, just one hour apart

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for two men after officers responded to two armed robberies, just one hour apart. The first happened around midnight near S. 129th Street and E. 21st Street. The victim said he was returning home with his wife when he was approached by two young men. The pair pulled out guns and drove off in the victim’s 2007 Ford Edge.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy