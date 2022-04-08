ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Central Westmoreland County fire departments dispatched to house fire in Salem

By Paul Peirce
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple fire departments responded Friday to a house fire in Salem, according to a dispatcher for Westmoreland County...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Young Woman Attacked By Dog In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that they said attacked a young woman. State police said the owner was walking her dog at Hempfield Area High School when her dog attacked the young woman, who was running nearby. Police said the woman took off with her dog without saying a word. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The victim required medical attention. “We’re hoping to find the person and the dog to make sure the dog isn’t showing any sign of possibly having rabies,” trooper Steven Limani said. Police said the dog was on a leash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead following Washington County house fire

A Carroll Township man died of injuries suffered during a fire at his home early Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Firefighters were called to Van Voorhis Lane in Carroll, across the Monongahela River from Monessen, around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews from Carroll Township, Bentleyville, Monongahela, New Eagle and Valley Inn battled the blaze, but 93-year-old John Yevcinez was pronounced dead at the scene, Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Men Killed In Central PA House Fire ID'd By Coroner

Two men have as the victims of a deadly shooting and arson at a home in central Pennsylvania, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.The men have been identified as Frankie Dean Thomas, 37, of Fayetteville, and Eddie Lee Shaw, 54, of Chambersburg, according to the coroner's office.Both…
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Fox 19

1 dead in Butler County house fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a Butler County house fire, Hamilton fire officials said Sunday night. Crews responded just after 10 p.m. to a residence on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue and quickly extinguished the flames, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer. “Tragically, there was...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Killed In Armstrong County House Fire

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. The fire broke out at a duplex on Banfield Road in Gilpin Township after 4 a.m. Friday. Photo Credit: Joe Sabot Three people lived on one side of the home and managed to escape. Two people lived on the other side. One wasn’t home at the time and the other wasn’t able to make it out. The coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Jeremy Wildie. His cause of death was carbon monoxide asphyxiation, the coroner ruled. “He was right by the back door, and my guess is he was probably in bed and tried to get out,” coroner Brian Myers said. Those who witnessed the deadly fire said they were terrified by the raging flames. “Nobody wants to see this happen to anyone. Woke up in the middle of the morning like this — it’s surreal. It’s very surreal, what can happen and how fast it happens,” said neighbor Joseph Sabot. The heat from the flames melted siding on nearby homes. The Red Cross is assisting those who escaped the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Dispatcher
WTAJ

5-year-old killed in ATV accident in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accident in Clearfield County has left one child dead. The accident occurred in Beccaria Township Thursday afternoon and involved an ATV, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. The victim is a 5-year-old girl and her name has not be released at this time. Police said she died at […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man killed while using snowblower

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 24, admits shooting boyfriend, dumping body; says he was still breathing so she fired twice more

A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Police release cause of Springboro fatal fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police has released the cause of the fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people in Springboro last weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to PSP, Assistant Deputy Fire Marshal Pifer has determined […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy