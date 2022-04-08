Central Westmoreland County fire departments dispatched to house fire in Salem

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. The fire broke out at a duplex on Banfield Road in Gilpin Township after 4 a.m. Friday. Photo Credit: Joe Sabot Three people lived on one side of the home and managed to escape. Two people lived on the other side. One wasn’t home at the time and the other wasn’t able to make it out. The coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Jeremy Wildie. His cause of death was carbon monoxide asphyxiation, the coroner ruled. “He was right by the back door, and my guess is he was probably in bed and tried to get out,” coroner Brian Myers said. Those who witnessed the deadly fire said they were terrified by the raging flames. “Nobody wants to see this happen to anyone. Woke up in the middle of the morning like this — it’s surreal. It’s very surreal, what can happen and how fast it happens,” said neighbor Joseph Sabot. The heat from the flames melted siding on nearby homes. The Red Cross is assisting those who escaped the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO