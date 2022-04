BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A homicide suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a person and putting them in critical condition. The Buckeye Police Department said 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m. in Tucson, with the help of the U.S. Marshals. On Wednesday just before...

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 16 DAYS AGO