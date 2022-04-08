ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Rocky Mountain ADA Center talks ADA anniversary

By Paige Weeks
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — 2022 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Colorado Springs is the home of one of the only ten federally-funded ADA Centers in the United States.

Emily Shuman, the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center joined us to talk about more.

Check out the video above.

