Rocky Mountain ADA Center talks ADA anniversary
COLORADO SPRINGS — 2022 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Colorado Springs is the home of one of the only ten federally-funded ADA Centers in the United States.
Emily Shuman, the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center joined us to talk about more.
Check out the video above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0