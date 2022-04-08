All 25 James Bond movies are coming to Prime Video next week

On March 17th, Amazon announced its acquisition of MGM for $8.5 billion. More than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV episodes would join the company’s portfolio. MGM’s catalog includes huge franchises such as Rocky, Tomb Raider, and, of course, James Bond. Now, a month later, Amazon has confirmed that it will bring all 25 James Bond movies made by Eon Productions to its Prime Video streaming service. But only for a limited time.

Every James Bond movie on Prime Video

If you’ve been looking for somewhere to binge the James Bond movie catalog, the search is finally over. As of April 15th, all of the “official” James Bond movies will be available on Prime Video. This includes all the Daniel Craig movies — even No Time to Die, which hit theaters last October. The only missing entries are the 1967 Casino Royale (starring David Niven as Bond) and 1983’s Never Say Never Again, which was Sean Connery’s final Bond movie.

Here’s the complete list of Bond movies coming to Prime Video on April 15th:

Dr. No

From Russia With Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live And Let Die

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View To A Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence To Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino RoyaleQuantum Of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time To Die

It’s unclear how long the movies will be on Prime Video, but they won’t be there indefinitely. If you are trying to plan a James Bond movie marathon, doing so sooner rather than later is your best bet. As for Never Say Never Again and the original Casino Royale, you can’t stream them, but you can buy or rent both on Prime Video right now.

The future of the franchise

We have little idea what the future of the James Bond film franchise looks like in the wake of No Time to Die and Amazon’s MGM acquisition. The one thing that we do know is that Daniel Craig is moving on from the role for good after five appearances.

Here’s what MGM COO Chris Brearton said following the Amazon acquisition:

We are excited for MGM and its bounty of iconic brands, legendary films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners to join the Prime Video family. MGM has been responsible for the creation of some of the most well-known and critically acclaimed films and television series of the past century. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we head into this next chapter, coming together with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to provide audiences with the very best in entertainment for years to come.

In the meantime, Amazon is making a reality TV show inspired by the franchise called 007’s Road to a Million. The Prime Video show “will see contestants competing to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million.” It will film in locations featured in the movies, and contestants will have to conquer physical obstacles and correctly answer questions hidden around the world to advance. It sounds like The Amazing Race with a James Bond theme.

