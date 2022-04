We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When was the last time you cleaned your windows? If you haven’t taken the time to wash yours lately, you might be missing out — especially if you’ve been neglecting the ones in your kitchen. Whether you’re scrubbing dishes or prepping dinner, chances are, your kitchen-window view is an important one. “I tell my employees all the time the most important window in the house is the kitchen window because people spend more time looking out of it,” says Rick Wren, founder of Wren Windows, a window-cleaning business.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 24 DAYS AGO