ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police warn of traffic delays near 8th and K Streets after a train goes off tracks

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Police Department, drivers can expect traffic delays in the area of 8th and K Streets after a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail train went off the tracks. Sacramento Regional Transit says at about...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, Arrested After Broad Daylight ShotSpotter Activation In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A ShotSpotter alert helped deputies arrest one suspect for a broad daylight shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they got a ShotSpotter activation along the 5300 block of Mendocino Boulevard. Deputies responded to the scene and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area and pulled it over. Deputies say they noticed spent shell casings in the vehicle, prompting a search on probable cause. An unregistered gun was soon found in a hidden compartment in the dashboard, the sheriff’s office says. Paul Hernandez, a 32-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, among other weapons violations. Sacramento-area law enforcement agencies have implemented the ShotSpotter system in recent years to help them be alerted nearly instantaneously about gunfire in certain neighborhoods. The technology looks at the specific electronic signature left by gunfire – allowing it to differentiate between a shooting and fireworks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Interacted With Suspects Hours Before K Street Killings — Was It A Missed Opportunity?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is sharing a timeline of their interaction with the suspects before Sunday morning’s war in the streets of downtown that left six people dead and 12 people hurt. In one of the suspect’s livestreams time-stamped at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, you see the Martin brothers who would later be named as suspects connected to the downtown shooting. You also see Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi who is among the six killed. The video shows people drinking, flashing signs, and several people holding up guns. The same video shows an interaction with Sacramento police who were driving by on Traction...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Traffic delays on Highway 99 as cows block roadway near Lodi

LODI, Calif. — There are traffic delays on Highway 99 near Lodi in San Joaquin County on Tuesday after several cows got loose and were running on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident was reported after 11 a.m. near Kettleman Lane. Video shared with KCRA...
LODI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#K Streets#K St There
NBC Bay Area

5-Alarm Fire Destroys Home Depot in South San Jose

Firefighters late Saturday continued to battle a massive fire that engulfed a Home Depot near Oakridge Mall in South San Jose. A large plume of thick, black smoke from the blaze on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road can be seen for miles in the South Bay. Firefighters said a pet hospital nearby has also been evacuated and anyone looking to reunite with pets should go to Golfland on Winfield.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
FOX40

Crash kills Sacramento woman on Highway 50 in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy