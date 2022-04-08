Sacramento police warn of traffic delays near 8th and K Streets after a train goes off tracks

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A ShotSpotter alert helped deputies arrest one suspect for a broad daylight shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they got a ShotSpotter activation along the 5300 block of Mendocino Boulevard. Deputies responded to the scene and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area and pulled it over. Deputies say they noticed spent shell casings in the vehicle, prompting a search on probable cause. An unregistered gun was soon found in a hidden compartment in the dashboard, the sheriff’s office says. Paul Hernandez, a 32-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, among other weapons violations. Sacramento-area law enforcement agencies have implemented the ShotSpotter system in recent years to help them be alerted nearly instantaneously about gunfire in certain neighborhoods. The technology looks at the specific electronic signature left by gunfire – allowing it to differentiate between a shooting and fireworks.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO