New Tropical Button-Up Shirt by Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new tropical button-up shirt by Spirit Jersey is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Tropical Shirt by Spirit Jersey – $119.99. The...

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Park Pass Availability Reduced for April, Magic Kingdom Unavailable Most Dates

UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, the Annual Passholder Park Pass availability calendar has been updated with more availability. See the update here for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders awoke this morning to find the available park pass selections drastically reduced in comparison to yesterday. Overnight, Disney...
Walt Disney
TheStreet

Beloved Ride Coming to Walt Disney World

While Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks are known for everything from childhood memories to Minnie Mouse ears, the one area in which it lags behind competitors is thrills. Even "big kid" rides like Space Mountain and Expedition: Everest pale in comparison to the loops, drops,...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Adds Statement Estimating Guests Could Use Lightning Lane for ‘2 or 3’ Attractions Per Day

Walt Disney World has added a new statement to its webpage about Disney Genie+ estimating how often guests will be able to take advantage of the upcharge service each day. The new addition says, “On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day.” Currently, no limits have been placed on how many standard Lightning Lane reservations can be booked in a day, though individual Lightning Lanes purchases for select high-demand attractions are restricted to two per guest per day. Guests can purchase the service and begin making reservations beginning at 7 AM on the day of their visit, while additional time slots can be booked once the first one is used or expires, or two hours after park opening or when the first reservations are made, whichever comes first.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Dress Finally Arrives at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Railroad dress by the Dress Shop has finally arrived at Walt Disney World Resort. The dress was initially released on shopDisney, along with the Disneyland Railroad dress. Walt Disney World then received the Disneyland version of the dress. The Walt Disney World version rolled into Disneyland Resort earlier this year, and has now finally come home to Marketplace Co-op in Disney Springs.
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Coke Bottles Debut

The World’s Most Magical Celebration in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World began on October 1, 2021, but new ways to commemorate the occasion keep coming to the parks. Today we discovered the debut of new commemorative Coke bottles. There are five designs in total — one with the 50th anniversary logo and one for each Walt Disney World theme park.
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
KTEN.com

An Ultimate Guide to the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Originally Posted On: https://www.funparkgo.com/an-ultimate-guide-to-the-walt-disney-world-magic-kingdom/. Ah, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom. This childhood dream for many gets referred to as “The Happiest Place on Earth” and “The Most Magical Place on Earth” almost interchangeably. While technically the “happiest place” moniker belongs to Disneyland for reasons explained by Dr. Takaragawa at Chapman University, it still applies to its sister park in Florida.
WDW News Today

Guests Evacuated From Splash Mountain in Another Sinking Log Incident, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Official Opening Date Revealed, and More: Daily Recap (4/4/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, April 4, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New 50th Anniversary Wood Pen From Arribas Brothers at Walt Disney World

Arribas Brothers has a new 50th anniversary wooden pen available at Walt Disney World. We found it at Crystal Arts, the Magic Kingdom Arribas Brothers location. The maple pen was on display alongside some of the other wooden keepsakes in the shop. The metal parts of the ballpoint pen are...
WDW News Today

New Ombre Spirit Jersey and Matching Shorts Arrive at Disney Springs

On a visit to World of Disney at Disney Springs this week, we spotted a new ombre Spirit Jersey with matching shorts!. This Spirit Jersey has the Walt Disney World Resort logo on the chest and Est. 1971. The ombre light-pink-to-coral shirt offers a stylish monochromatic look. The back of...
