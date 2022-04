Mississippi has become the latest state to sign a law banning critical race theory. “Students are being force-fed an unhealthy dose of progressive fundamentalism,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Facebook post announcing the signing of the bill. “Children are dragged to the front of the classroom and are coerced to declare themselves as oppressors, taught that they should feel guilty because of the color of their skin.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO