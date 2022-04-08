Public Hearing - Ethics Board Annual Meeting

A Republican judge ruled on Sunday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat seeking to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, will no longer appear on Iowa's primary ballot, overruling a previous state decision that ensured her name would appear. Finkenauer called the ruling a "massive gift to Washington Republicans," saying...
INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana school boards will be required to allow public comment during their meetings under a bill that’s been signed into law. The governor’s office says Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill, which gained final legislative approval on March 2. The law goes into effect July 1, and mandates that school boards offer […]
At any given public meeting, local officials in Orange County could make rent control, high-rise developments or late-night alcohol businesses part of their residents’ lives with a simple “Yes” or “No” vote. But some elected leaders are turning to a third way to vote on...
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen on March 22 unanimously approved the results of City Hall Master Plan Study completed last year, which offered the city three options to build a new facility costing between $66.7 million-$106.4 million, at its regular meeting. In January, city administrators recommended the BOMA...
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 11, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold public hearings to receive and consider public input. The Tuesday, March 15 public hearing is to discuss a special tax district petition filed by the Drum Point Property Owner’s Association. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the […]
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education held a listening session to receive feedback on realigning schools to a split between sixth and seventh grades. And some of the speakers addressed that topic. School officials have presented to the board a plan that would eliminate the middle-school model...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Del Mar College Board of Regents is holding a public hearing to discuss their redistricting plan. It is happening on Tuesday, April 12th, at 10:30 a.m. in room 106 of the college's Center of Economic Development, located at 3209 S. Staples. This hearing will...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education held its first public participation meeting on Tuesday night. Two hours were set aside for public comment but it ended up only taking up about 30 minutes of the meeting. because only about a dozen people signed up to speak.
The Springfield School District 186 board of education will hold three public meetings on a proposal to build a new school building that would consolidate three elementary schools. The build is part of a series of projects that are part of the 1% sales tax hike Sangamon County voters approved...
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. The board will consider the following requests:. A request by Ronnie Bryant, for a Special Use Permit to have...
The Lucas County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to apply for a $500,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to be matched by Metroparks Toledo to extend the University Parks Trail by 0.7 miles in Sylvania Township from Silica Drive to Centennial Road.
Imagine worrying about an elderly parent who is receiving far less care than their condition requires. Imagine worrying about a child or family member with an addiction problem because the support services they rely upon to survive are unavailable. And imagine the anxiety and fear of parents with children who have disabilities and who are on waiting lists for the services they need to thrive.
All of these scenarios are occurring daily for too many of our residents, and...
