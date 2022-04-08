ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health care is breaking out while financials are breaking down, says Renaissance Macro's deGraff

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff deGraff, chairman at Renaissance Macro Research, joins...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financials#Breaking Down#Health Care#Renaissance Macro#The Closing Bell
CNBC

Cathie Wood says banks have a 'big problem' thanks to crypto

Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
MARKETS
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Own stocks that are cheap on a price to earnings basis

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's roster of earnings and advised investors to stick to companies that are profitable yet affordable for investors to own. "In this environment, you need to own companies that make stuff and do things profitably, but let's add, also, with stocks that remain cheap on a price to earnings basis," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Friday, April 8, 2022: Jim Cramer compares energy and health care stocks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they downgraded and trimmed semiconductors. They also talk about repositioning their portfolio based on upcoming Federal Reserve moves by buying P&G. Jim and Jeff compare Halliburton, Devon and other oil stocks a take a look at some health care names.
MARKETS
CNBC

These four apartment REITs could be good opportunities for investors to cash in on skyrocketing rent prices, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered a list of apartment real estate investment trusts whose stock investors should consider buying to take advantage of soaring rent prices. "With rents skyrocketing all across America, and with an uncertain housing crisis because of mortgage rates, you might want to own one of the best apartment REITs," the "Mad Money" host said.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy