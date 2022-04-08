Health care is breaking out while financials are breaking down, says Renaissance Macro's deGraff

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that the market is poised to bottom and rally again by Monday, leaning on analysis from Option Pit founder and volatility expert Mark Sebastian. "The charts as interpreted by Mark Sebastian say we're currently in the middle of a short-term volatility spike, and once it's...
Surging inflation has Americans reconsidering how they spend their money. The Consumer Price Index, which measures a wide-ranging basket of goods and services, jumped 7.9% in February from 12 months prior. Prices are going up on everything from the food you put on the table to the gas that powers your car.
American consumers are already cutting back on spending, according to a new CNBC survey. For many living paycheck to paycheck, this is not a surprise as inflation rises and Covid stimulus savings decline. However, the survey also shows that higher-income consumers are showing signs of financial stress and have begun...
Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's roster of earnings and advised investors to stick to companies that are profitable yet affordable for investors to own. "In this environment, you need to own companies that make stuff and do things profitably, but let's add, also, with stocks that remain cheap on a price to earnings basis," the "Mad Money" host said.
Bank of America strategists reportedly say that a shift in the macroeconomic landscape could be the catalyst that sends the crypto markets to higher prices. According to Reuters, analysts at the banking giant have sent a new note to clients warning that accelerating inflation and a slowing global economy could spread to US markets.
The United States hit a record low housing supply in 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors. Builders expect housing affordability to worsen as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Master-planned communities and mixed-use districts have attracted investors flush with cash seeking to profit by shoring up supply. Americans...
Companies that adopted permanent remote-work policies during the pandemic are doubling down on their commitments to flexibility while major companies like Google and Twitter call employees back to offices this month. But it's only a matter of time before in-person requirements become passé, says Annie Dean, who leads distributed workforce...
I went to brunch last weekend and, when the server handed us the bill, she said a 20% service fee was added to cover her benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. I am absolutely supportive of paying restaurant and waitstaff a living wage and they...
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they downgraded and trimmed semiconductors. They also talk about repositioning their portfolio based on upcoming Federal Reserve moves by buying P&G. Jim and Jeff compare Halliburton, Devon and other oil stocks a take a look at some health care names.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered a list of apartment real estate investment trusts whose stock investors should consider buying to take advantage of soaring rent prices. "With rents skyrocketing all across America, and with an uncertain housing crisis because of mortgage rates, you might want to own one of the best apartment REITs," the "Mad Money" host said.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely lower in Monday trade as Chinese stocks led losses regionally. China's producer inflation for March was higher than expected. The producer price index surged 8.3% as compared with a year ago, official data showed Monday, above expectations for a 7.9% increase in a Reuters poll.
Manny Maceda of the consulting firm says the Russia-Ukraine conflict is making many companies ask themselves "what else could happen in the world?" and "what are the second-order implications of this?"
Comments / 0