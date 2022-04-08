ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Search for Alexis Gabe focuses on waterways

By Amy Larson
 3 days ago

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Seventy-two days have passed by since a 24-year-old Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe, disappeared in Contra Costa County. Now search organizers are re-focusing their efforts on waterways for clues.

Organizers of the Alexis Gabe search effort and the KlaasKids Foundation are asking harbormasters, marina operators, and other citizens with access to San Joaquin Delta shorelines and waterways to look for any signs of Gabe.

The Sacramento San Joaquin Delta is a 700-mile maze of sloughs and waterways surrounding more than 60 leveed tracts and islands.

Intensive searches organized by volunteers and law enforcement have yielded few signs of what happened to Gabe, nor where she may be.

Her ex-boyfriend’s house was searched by police and he told officers that he saw her the night she vanished. Gabe’s ex said she left his house on Benttree Way in Antioch at 9 p.m. on January 26.

No one has seen or heard from Gabe since.

Alexis Gabe (Image courtesy Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home / Facebook)

Her blue Infinity was found abandoned with the keys still in the car’s ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley.

“As soon as her friends hadn’t heard from her all night, essentially that was the first red flag. The fact that she never came home, second red flag. And then obviously finding her car keys in the ignition doors unlocked. That’s huge,” Gabe’s friend, Morgan Strenfel, told KRON4.

No arrests have been made, and police have not publicly named a suspect or person of interest.

The Oakley Police Department said finding Gabe is their top priority. Police are treating her disappearance as a highly suspicious missing persons case.

Local business helps in search for Alexis Gabe

KlaasKids Foundation is helping with search efforts.

“The search for a missing loved one is a long, arduous task that requires the help and assistance of countless people,” KlaasKids Foundation wrote.

Alexis Gabe vanished on January 26, 2022. (Photo courtesy Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home / Facebook)

“Law enforcement and our volunteers have done an incredible job at searching public locations and lands, but we need your help to cover accessible privately owned property. We are asking individuals with access to Delta waterways, levees, shoreline, and accompanying out buildings to please search these locations for any signs of missing Alexis Gabe,” KlaasKids Foundation wrote.

“This effort will go far toward eliminating possible locations where she may be kept against her will, or other evidence of her current whereabouts,” KlaasKids Foundation wrote.

If any suspicious items are located or if you have any information related to the disappearance of Gabe, call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8855.

Gabe is described as an Asian woman, 5-feet-7-inches tall, and weighs 170-pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, silver and black hooded sweatshirt, white and green shoes, and black pants.

For more information on the case, go to Help bring Alexis Gabe home on Facebook, or @bringalexisghome on Instagram.

