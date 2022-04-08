ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Odenkirk Reveals If He’d Come Back for a ‘Better Call Saul’ Movie

 3 days ago
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Bob Odenkirk at the premiere of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul.”

While he said it was “too much” to think about saying goodbye to his cast, Bob was more than eager to say yes to a “Better Call Saul” movie.

Odenkirk commented, “I love playing this guy, it’s a great joy… I would love to do it again, but look… there’s going to be new horizons and new characters to play, but this will be the apex of my acting career.”

Bob gushed about his cast, saying, “I love them so much… We even shared a house, me and Patrick [Fabian] and Rhea [Seehorn] for the last three seasons, we’re great friends… Patrick’s always making dinner, making us go on hikes and we could rehearse at any time and talk about our parts.”

Odenkirk also gave a shout-out to Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton, who he called “great friends.”

“A year from now, I’m going to be banging on Vince Gilligan’s door, going, ‘Come on!’” Bob quipped.

Bob also reflected on his career in Hollywood, including nearly going bankrupt before he landed a role on “Breaking Bad.” He said, “What happened to me was just a part of being in show business, and I was totally up for making my way out of that financial hole and I would have made it. It just was a hell of a lot easier with this wonderful part.”

“Better Call Saul” Season 6 premieres April 18 on AMC and AMC+.

