RTA suspends ferry service for Lower Algiers, Chalmette route

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 8, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority suspended ferry service along the Lower Algiers – Chalmette route due to scheduled maintenance.

According to RTA, the ferry will not enter service after the last crossing on Sunday, April 10.

Service will resume once the maintenance is finished.

For more information, riders can call Rideline at 504-248-3900 or visit www.norta.com .

