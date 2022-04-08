ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Advocates say Arizona foster care law discriminates against LGBTQ+ couples

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioGgg_0f3lL3AW00

Story at a glance

  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a new controversial law that targets the state’s child welfare system.
  • Senate Bill 1399 allows agencies to consider their religious beliefs when placing a child in a foster home or for adoption.
  • This new law is one of three Ducey recently signed that advocates say discriminates against LGBTQ+ people in Arizona.

Arizona is continuing to pass controversial legislation, with Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signing a new law that allows child welfare agencies to consider their religious beliefs when placing children in foster care or up for adoption.

When considering placement of a child, Senate Bill 1399 allows child welfare agencies to weigh whether a person shares the same religious beliefs or exercises the same religion with an adopted child or foster child — without any threat of a lawsuit.

Advocates argue this will open the door to discrimination against LGBTQ+ people looking to adopt in the state.

Arizona’s legislature concluded that child placing agencies, whether private, public or faith-based, have the right to free exercise of religion under both the state and federal constitution, saying in part, “under well settled principles of constitutional law, this right includes the freedom to abstain from conduct that conflicts with an agency’s sincerely held religious beliefs.”

This latest law is one of three Ducey has recently signed that advocates say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. In late March, he signed two bills that sought to restrict access to gender-affirming care and bar trans girls from playing on school sports teams aligning with their gender identity.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The Supreme Court decision on the case of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia fueled Arizona’s latest law, as the court ruled unanimously in favor of a Catholic charity that was excluded from a government foster care program because it would not place children with same-sex couples for religious reasons.

Human Rights Campaign (HRC) published a statement admonishing the most recent measures, saying discrimination on the basis of religion, “opens the door to discrimination against many people and families, including LGBTQ+ individuals and same-sex families, or any other person or family who does not conform to the religious expectations professed by the third party agency.”

HRC also noted that back in 2015, Ducey promised to be “unapologetically pro-adoption” after he ended an Arizona policy that blocked legally married same-sex couples from jointly adopting or being foster parents.

Arizona is experiencing a shortage of licensed foster homes for children in foster care, according to HRC, with the number of households offering a foster home in the state dropping to 11 percent in 2021. In 2017, the state was at 33 percent.

The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) counted nearly 407,000 children in the U.S. foster care system in 2020 and only 28 percent were adopted.

Notably, a report by HRC also found that LGBTQ youth are overrepresented in the foster care system, as many have been rejected by their families or origin because of their LGBTQ status.

“Having LGBTQ adults in the pool of prospective parents is valuable for children for whom it is in their favor, same-size couple parents and their children are more likely to be racial and ethnic minorities than are different-sex couples,” said HRC.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 99

Jason
2d ago

hate to tell the LGBT community if they want people to respect their beliefs they have to do the same regardless if they agree or not

Reply(9)
49
VP Trixie Harris
2d ago

First of all,STRANGE people have no business or rights to adopt or foster children!! They need to take their licentious lifestyle and go back in the closet and remain silent!

Reply(19)
43
justmetoo
2d ago

it says that they should consider the child's religious beliefs. that makes sense. supposedly it is for the child's benefit to be placed with a family that will embrace and foster the child's religious affiliation. how selfish are these LGBT to force their ideas on these children.

Reply(6)
19
Related
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
The Independent

Idaho Republican storms off after reporter asks why she spoke at event hosted by white nationalist

An interview with Idaho’s lieutenant governor went off the rails after a reporter asked her why she spoke at an event hosted by a well-known white supremacist.Last month, Lt Governor Janice McGeachin spoke at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando, Florida. The event was organised by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who was involved in both the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the 2021 Capitol riot.KTVB reporter Brian Holmes asked Ms McGeachin, a Republican, why she spoke at Mr Fuentes’ event.“Are you familiar with who...
POLITICS
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Child#Foster Homes#Racism#Senate#Lgbtq
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

533K+
Followers
64K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy