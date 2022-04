Trent Forrest will be on the Utah Jazz’s roster for the upcoming NBA playoffs. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Jazz would be converting Forrest’s contract from a two-way deal, which he’s been on since joining the Jazz in 2020, to a standard one, and the team formally announced the move a few hours later.

