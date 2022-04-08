ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA reveals largest fines ever for unruly passengers

By Julia Musto
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Friday that it has proposed the largest-ever fines against two passengers for alleged unruly behavior. In a release, the agency said those fines were $81,950 and $77,272, respectively. They are part of the approximately $2 million in fines it has proposed since Jan....

www.ktvu.com

CBS Denver

‘Stormed… The Aircraft’: Witnesses Describe Removal Of Unruly Passenger Aboard Flight To DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– The passenger who prompted the pilot of a United Airlines flight bound for Denver International Airport to divert to Witchita, Kansas has been identified. Authorities say Clara Lambert was arrested but not for what happened aboard the flight. (credit: CBS) A passenger on the United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines, from Huntsville, Alabama to DIA, said that Lambert refused to wear a mask and was trying to buy a drink from flight staff. When the plane landed in Wichita, she was escorted off. (credit: CBS) “When we were on the tarmac, the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear and masked and ready for the defense, I guess. And they stormed to the back of the aircraft and removed the woman,” said the witness. Clara Lambert (credit: CBS) Lambert wasn’t arrested for what happened on the plane, but after leaving the airport, she went to a “Twin Peaks” restaurant across the highway. Wichita police were called about 6 hours later after she was reportedly “acting strangely.” Lambert is accused of assaulting and battering a police officer. Two months ago, Lambert was arrested in Florida for battery of an officer there.
DENVER, CO
Texas State
