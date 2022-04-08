ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, PA

Bellwood man wanted for assault now in custody, police report

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyNra_0f3lKS0p00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is now in custody after he was wanted for allegedly assaulting a person and stealing a car.

Devron Strother, 26, of Bellwood was wanted by the Bellwood Borough Police Department in September 2021 for charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of an automobile, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.

READ ORIGINAL: Police search for Bellwood man wanted for aggravated assault

Back on Sept. 8, Altoona police said that a 2017 silver Chevy Traverse was stolen from a property located at the 500 block of North Street. After speaking with the resident, police discovered that Strother hit the resident in the face before he took the car.

Police were contacted on Sept. 9 and were told Strother also assaulted another man at the residence with a pipe, according to a criminal complaint. The car was also found at about 4 p.m. at 2nd Avenue with a flat tire.

Man flees Altoona police, throws toilet from roof of apartment building

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Strother has a preliminary hearing set for April 19 and is currently lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $25,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Man accused of $90k fraud at Blair County dealership

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A Brooklyn man is facing charges after allegedly using information from a man in Idaho to get two car loans and cars from Blue Knob Auto in Blair County. David Lobzhanidze, 31, reportedly showed up for a second car at Blue Knob Auto and police were able to arrest him. He […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
City
Bellwood, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Simple Assault#Chevy#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man arrested after high-speed chase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he led police on a high-speed chase through several different neighborhoods Sunday night into Monday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on March 21, Johnstown police noticed a 2010 Hyundai pull out of the Moxham Sheetz parking lot toward Hornerstown that was missing a headlight […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman jailed for deadly overnight shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after an overnight shooting in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer reports. Johnstown police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Horner Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Elliot West […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child Allen […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Wanted man busted with heroin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest in different counties was busted with drugs in Cambria Township on Sunday. Glenn Hunker, 26, of Connellsville, was pulled over following reports that he was driving west in the eastbound lane of Admiral Peary Highway. Police noted he […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy