Bellwood man wanted for assault now in custody, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is now in custody after he was wanted for allegedly assaulting a person and stealing a car.

Devron Strother, 26, of Bellwood was wanted by the Bellwood Borough Police Department in September 2021 for charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of an automobile, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.

Back on Sept. 8, Altoona police said that a 2017 silver Chevy Traverse was stolen from a property located at the 500 block of North Street. After speaking with the resident, police discovered that Strother hit the resident in the face before he took the car.

Police were contacted on Sept. 9 and were told Strother also assaulted another man at the residence with a pipe, according to a criminal complaint. The car was also found at about 4 p.m. at 2nd Avenue with a flat tire.

Strother has a preliminary hearing set for April 19 and is currently lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $25,000.

