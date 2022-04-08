ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Wyandotte County holding open house for questions on recent property values

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jyN1_0f3lKQFN00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas Appraiser’s Office will be hosting an open house Saturday to answer questions on recent property valuations .

The appraiser’s office open house will allow Wyandotte County residents to ask questions and hear answers regarding 2022 valuation notices.

Follow FOX4KC on Twitter

Members from the UG Appraiser’s Office will be available on site to answer questions, review the appraisal process and discuss appeal options for residents.

Residents are encouraged to RSVP for this event by completing the online registration link .

The open house will take place at Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the UG, the appraiser’s office is required to value property at a fair market value as of January 1 of each year with exception of agricultural land, which is valued by its agricultural use.

FOX4 Weather: View the latest Kansas City forecasts, maps and radar

Residential values will vary across the county, depending on numerous factors, including market trends, area demand or changes made to a property.

The appraiser’s office said if a property owner feels the appraised value is more than they feel they could reasonably get if the property was sold, or if they feel the classification is incorrectly assigned, then they should consider an appeal.

The UG appraiser’s office said the increase in property values is due to a shortage of housing supply, low interest rates and revitalization in various areas of the county.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

El Paso County order looks to hold property owners accountable for nuisance properties

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new order approved by El Paso County Commissioners will help hold property owners accountable for potentially dangerous messes. The recently passed environmental nuisance abatement order will give the county more resources at its disposal to actually help provide for the safety, health, and welfare of existing neighborhoods and citizens in those communities," said Jose Landeros, director of strategic development for the county. "Basically environmental nuisance is any collection of solid waste material that has grown on the property. You could have overgrown vegetation, you could have a collection of illegal dumping tires, even structures.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
County
Wyandotte County, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
KMBC.com

Lamonte McIntyre sues Wyandotte County for $93 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man who was exonerated after spending two decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit is suing Wyandotte County for $93 million. In the lawsuit, Lamonte McIntyre, along with his mother, say the Unified Government is accountable for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective. McIntyre claims he was framed by the detective for a double homicide in 1994.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Property Values#The Unified Government#Twitter#Ug#Residential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Volunteer fire department in Cooper County holds open house to seek help from the community

COOPER COUNTY, MO (KMIZ) The Cooper County Fire Protection District is asking the community for help to secure a general obligation bond that would make upgrades to better serve the community. The bond is a "no tax increase" bond issue for a little over $1.9 million. The Cooper County Fire Protection District explained the information to the public Saturday about their bond The post Volunteer fire department in Cooper County holds open house to seek help from the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Longview News-Journal

PMGR: A Community’s Response to a Pandemic: Wyandotte County’s Health Equity Taskforce

Wyandotte County experienced the state of Kansas' first death. Its residents, over half of whom are minorities, have been impacted by COVID-19 at disproportionally high rates. In response to these data, community members representing the diversity of the County's neighborhoods partnered with the Unified Government of Wyandotte Health Department to launch a wide array of COVID-19 services despite a small budget and public health infrastructure.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy