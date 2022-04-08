LEGOLAND New York Opens for the Season

Click here to read the full article. In case you’re tired of waiting for emailed announcements about the next Telfar drop, the fashion brand will soon be available in-person at its first brick-and-mortar location. As announced by its founder, Telfar Clemens, on The Breakfast Club on Monday (March 14), the new retail location will be revealed later this year, but options do include Telfar’s South Street Seaport headquarters and Clemens’ hometown of Queens. “We’re opening a store this year in New York City. We’re still deciding where that’s going to be. I don’t want to say too much about it but we’re...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO