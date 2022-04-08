Ambulance service anniversary event to provide safety courses in Alum Bank

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chestnut Ridge Ambulance Association will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary by providing safety courses and services to the community.

The family-friendly event on Saturday, April 23 will be held at the Chestnut Ridge Ambulance Association along Quaker Valley Road in Alum Bank from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ambulance will sponsor two courses with free safety equipment for attendees.

A bicycle, hoverboard, skateboard, infant and toddler safety course will also be offered to family members. The Infant and toddler courses will cover choking and poisoning hazards, home safety tips and water safety.

Those who attend will also have the opportunity to get a free blood pressure and vitals screening. You’ll also be able to tour the ambulances and meet emergency personnel.

A food truck will be selling food during the event with proceeds being donated to the ambulance service. To pre-register for the event, call 814-839-2774 or email the Chestnut Ridge Ambulance Association .

