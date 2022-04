Kearney Public Schools Resource Officer Cody Weldon is always looking for ways to connect with students. One of his favorite ways to spend time with the kids is grabbing a football and playing catch before school in the gym or at recess. Students in Sunrise Middle School’s guitar class have been able to see another side of Weldon when he picked up a guitar and began playing during their class.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 19 DAYS AGO