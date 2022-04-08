The Invisible Scrubbers at the Bottom of the Gowanus

When the Washington Square Park Conservancy was created in 2013, its four wealthy founders insisted that their mission was a horticultural one — “planting bulbs, weeding the beds,” Betsey Ely told AM New York at the time. “We’re not here to run the park,” stressed another. But many in the community feared that the group would try to exert control over the public space. That fear, as Gothamist reported last week, was well-founded: during the raucous partying at the park last summer, the group’s rich members, including Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, asked parks officials to intervene in what they referred to as a crisis. It was one of the group’s many attempts to remake the park into a more sanitized, exclusive space, one without “hooligans” (as Ely called them in one email), amplified music, or downscale food carts.

HOMELESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO