Beloved Cleveland drummer John Adams to miss Guardians Home Opener

By Drew Scofield, Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Anyone who has ever been to a Cleveland game at Progressive Field over the last five decades is probably familiar with the deep, rhythmic drumming that can be heard from the outfield and the man behind it — John Adams.

He's been going to the home opener since 1955 and has been taking his drum with him since 1973. While Adams was not in attendance for the 2020 Home Opener, he doesn't count that (and neither do we) since no fans were allowed to attend due to COVID-19 protocols.

This year will mark only the second time Adams has officially missed the Home Opener. In December 2020, Adams required emergency heart surgery for severe blockages and had several trips to the ICU afterwards.

Those heart conditions and subsequent medical issues led Adams to make the decision to skip the 2021 Home Opener to focus on his health. In 2022, his health remains a concern and he's made the difficult decision to sit out for the second year in a row.

According to MLB.com , Adams is not only recovering from heart surgery but other health issues that landed him in the hospital and bedridden for periods of time.

"There’s been a lot going on and it takes a lot out of you. It takes a long time to heal. It’s been rough," Adams told MLB.com.

He plans on building up his strength over the coming months and hopes to return to the stands before the season is over, MLB.com reported.

When News 5 talked to Adams last year, he said it was a bizarre feeling to know he wouldn't be at that game, but would be there in spirit to support the team. This year is no different. His support is something the team and the fans will still feel when the Guardians take on the San Francisco Giants on April 15 at Progressive Field.

'In spirit I'll be there': Tribe drummer John Adams watching home opener from home this year

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

