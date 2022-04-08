21-year-old Chelsea Nicole Valladares and 22-year-old Kelli Ingle dead after a crash on Interstate 40 (Lupton, AZ) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 21-year-old Chelsea Nicole Valladares and 22-year-old Kelli Ingle as the two Grand Canyon University students who were killed following a traffic collision Saturday on Interstate 40.

The fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 40 a little after 11 p.m. on April 2 near Arizona’s border with New Mexico. According to the investigation reports, the students were traveling east on I-40 when the driver veered left and struck a guardrail [...]

April 8, 2022

