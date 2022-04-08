ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lupton, AZ

21-year-old Chelsea Nicole Valladares and 22-year-old Kelli Ingle dead after a crash on Interstate 40 (Lupton, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4jSB_0f3lI8lC00
21-year-old Chelsea Nicole Valladares and 22-year-old Kelli Ingle dead after a crash on Interstate 40 (Lupton, AZ)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 21-year-old Chelsea Nicole Valladares and 22-year-old Kelli Ingle as the two Grand Canyon University students who were killed following a traffic collision Saturday on Interstate 40.

The fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 40 a little after 11 p.m. on April 2 near Arizona’s border with New Mexico. According to the investigation reports, the students were traveling east on I-40 when the driver veered left and struck a guardrail [...]

Read More >>

April 8, 2022

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, two siblings, including a 27-year-old woman, from Warren and her 15-year-old brother, from Emmett, were killed while three people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in St. Clair County.
RILEY TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Lupton, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

Man shoots mother and sister, kills father: FCSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 40#Traffic Accident#Grand Canyon University#Arizona Accident News
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ABC Big 2 News

Grandfather, grandson arrested after family fight

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, the Odessa Police Department arrested two men following an argument that led to a physical fight. Janzen Digby has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony. His grandfather, Richard Digby, has been charged with Assault, Family Violence, a misdemeanor.  According to an affidavit, on March 28, […]
ODESSA, TX
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash in McKinley County under investigation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what led to a fatal crash along Highway 491 Saturday. Details are limited but deputies say the driver drifted out of the right lane and hit a parked semi-truck. They say there were no signs of braking prior to impact. The driver of the car was […]
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
Westword

Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Six Shootings, Three Stabbings, Two Deaths

All too often in metro Denver, there's a direct correlation between warming weather and violent incidents — and that proved to be the case again this weekend. From Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, Denver and Aurora cumulatively experienced six shootings and three stabbings. Two people died and multiple individuals were injured as a result of the incidents.
DENVER, CO
FourStates

Topeka 19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree, Sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Topeka on Sunday. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single vehicle injury accident near Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Valencia Road. A red 2010 Toyota Tacoma was northbound on Southwest Valencia Road when it failed to follow the curve onto eastbound Southwest 53rd Street. The Toyota left the road and hit a tree.
TOPEKA, KS
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy