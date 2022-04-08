ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Wolf Killings Continue, Combined Reward Reaches Over $80,000

By Glenn Zinkus
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xL1zR_0f3lHmkg00
zoosnow via Pixabay

On February 15, 2022, Oregon Wolf Program Coordinator, Roblyn Brown, received a message she dreads. A mortality message conveyed through a tracking collar alerted her of another dead wolf.

This wolf, a black female known as OR 109, had been collared by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) in March 2021. Brown notified Oregon State Police (OSP) who found OR 109 shot and killed in a snowy field south of Cove, Oregon. “Radio collars begin emitting a mortality message after 8 hours of inactivity,” Brown says. OSP believes the wolf was killed earlier that same day.

OR 109 was the 10th wolf poached in eastern Oregon since last February. It began on February 9, 2021, when Brown received a mortality signal from a collared wolf located near Mount Harris, just north of La Grande. She requested that OSP investigate, and they found five dead wolves; three males and two females comprising the entire Catherine pack. OSP officers also found a dead magpie on the scene. All of the remains were transported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildlife forensics lab in Ashland, Oregon for further investigation.

On March 11, 2021, a dead female wolf from the Keating Pack along with a nearby dead skunk and a magpie was found by OSP northeast of La Grande. In April a dead male wolf from the Five Points Pack was found in the same area. Then in July, a dead female wolf from the Clark Creek Pack was also found north of La Grande. Forensic results indicate that at least seven of the eight wolves killed in 2021 had been poisoned. There are currently no suspects and OSP continues to seek information.

March 2022 Marks Another Wolf Killing

As of February 2022, eight wolves had been poisoned and two had been shot. Then, on March 25, 2022, OSP responded to a mortality signal from a young collared male wolf, OR 117. OSP found the wolf deceased in the foothills of Richland, Oregon, which is also located in the northeastern part of the state. Authorities believe that OR 117 died sometime between March 12 and 13—information about the cause of death has yet to be released.

In cases of chronic livestock depredation, the ODFW does allow for wolves in the eastern part of the state to be killed under certain conditions, and after a thorough assessment of the situation. Livestock producers may also take wolves caught in the act of killing stock or working dogs, however, they must preserve the scene of the incident and notify ODFW within 24 hours. Wolves in western Oregon are now under the protection of the Endangered Species Act.

Oregon’s current minimum wolf population, from Oregon’s 2020 Annual Wolf Management Report is 173 wolves. However, the latest population figures are not yet available.

More than a dozen conservation and hunting organizations have funded rewards for information leading to a conviction of whoever is poaching wolves in northeast Oregon. The reward money for the wolf poisonings is currently more than $50,000. A separate reward fund for OR 109 is around $22,500, and the reward fund for OR 117 is $11,500.

Anyone with information on any of these wolf killing cases can contact Oregon State Police at the TIP line, (800) 452-7888, or *OSP(677), or via email at TIP@state.or.us.

Comments / 26

Biden is a bitch
2d ago

80,000 dollars. for something 90% of Oregon DOES NOT WANT. how about using the 80,000 to feed homeless vets. or to repair some of Oregons tore up roads. or cleaning our beaches and water ways.

Reply(3)
28
Jeff Hurd
2d ago

Why in the heck do we need them? Did fine for 80 years without them. Ungulates have taken a devastating beating from them the last 25 years.

Reply
15
Michael Hunter
2d ago

should offer a bounty for removing the wolf

Reply(2)
17
Related
WyoFile

Wolf-killing group makes a play for Wyoming

PINEDALE — Justin Webb wanted to hear what the seven trappers in the back row made of his pitch. The Idaho panhandle resident had traveled all the way to Sublette County to promote his organization, the Foundation for Wildlife Management, a 501c3 nonprofit that makes payments to trappers who kill wolves. But two hours in, the stone-faced men had hardly said a word. Webb, the group’s executive director and an avid trapper himself, tried to ease the outdoorsmen gathered in the library conference room into saying something.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
La Grande, OR
City
Cove, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Ashland, OR
Government
Ashland, OR
Lifestyle
City
Richland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Ashland, OR
Pets & Animals
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Oregon#Oregon State Police#Eastern Oregon#Oregon Wolf Program#Odfw#Osp
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
643
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy