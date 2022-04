HERSHEY, Pa. — Construction students at a local school recently put their skills to the test while building tiny homes for Hershey Camping Resort visitors. "It's not really that hard, you just figure it out," Makayla Anderson, a junior at Milton Hershey School said. "If you don't know what to do, just ask. Someone's going to help you out, and assist you, and push you, and make sure you're okay."

